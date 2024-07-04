Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $3,613.06 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $3,613.06 or 0.06134148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $33.48 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 506,700 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 506,704.56949945. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,750.11024853 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $6,970,535.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

