Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 52,620,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 52,736,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,403 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $258,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,935,314 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $95,549,000 after buying an additional 358,512 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 239.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,311 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,140 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.