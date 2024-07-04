Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 3.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 55,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

