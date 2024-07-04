Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,319,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.