Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of RIO opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
