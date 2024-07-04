Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $592.89. 378,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,245. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.