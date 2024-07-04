Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,937 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. 2,277,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

