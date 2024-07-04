Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 673 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:DMAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

