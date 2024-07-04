Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 1.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $113.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

