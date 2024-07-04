Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 806 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,319 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 853,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after buying an additional 707,460 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 194,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

