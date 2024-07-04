Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $466.03. 313,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.