Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2,436.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 166,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 464,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 402,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.