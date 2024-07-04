Reserve Rights One Day Volume Hits $24.69 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $228.58 million and $24.69 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

