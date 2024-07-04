Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.81

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.81 and traded as high as $30.13. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 446,012 shares trading hands.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.