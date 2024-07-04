Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.32) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

RTO stock opened at GBX 464.70 ($5.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.77. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. The company has a market cap of £11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,098.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,568.25). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

