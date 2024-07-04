Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.32) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTO
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,568.25). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.