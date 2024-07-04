Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $18.00. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 105,692 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RENT. JMP Securities raised their target price on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Research analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $56,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $74,749 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

