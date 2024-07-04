Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.67

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.67 and traded as high as $29.09. Regional Management shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 10,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Regional Management Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Regional Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Regional Management by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

