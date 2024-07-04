Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.