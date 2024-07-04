Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,253. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $491.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

