Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises about 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

CW stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.58. 134,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,096. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $180.47 and a 52 week high of $286.65. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

