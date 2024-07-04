Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.82. 15,167,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,282,109. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

