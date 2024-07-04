Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Capital Southwest comprises approximately 2.7% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $16,079,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 362,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 241,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 120,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,214. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

