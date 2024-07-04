Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. 857,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,815. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

