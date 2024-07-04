Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 2.7%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.35. 3,235,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,666,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,380,735.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,380,735.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,435. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.