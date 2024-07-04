Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.0 %

O stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 2,125,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,676. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.