RBA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.20. 720,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day moving average is $200.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

