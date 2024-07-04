RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $272.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,881. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

