RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 526,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 2,215,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.