RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

