RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,988,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 540,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 841,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,942. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

