RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 361 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $449.44. 462,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

