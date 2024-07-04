Raymond James Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Market Perform

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LEN opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Lennar by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Lennar by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.