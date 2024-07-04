Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.