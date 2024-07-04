Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

RDUS traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 303,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,469. The firm has a market cap of $444.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

