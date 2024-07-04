Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Radius Recycling stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

