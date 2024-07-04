Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.81

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 64200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quorum Information Technologies had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of C$10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.030013 earnings per share for the current year.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

