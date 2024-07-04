QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,961.28 and approximately $3,338.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019854 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,567.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

