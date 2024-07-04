Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,987. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

