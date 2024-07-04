Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.63

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $10.65. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

