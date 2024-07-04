Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00004082 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $259.21 million and approximately $30.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.98 or 0.05477947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00044027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,218,011 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.