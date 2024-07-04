Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Lowered by Analyst

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a report issued on Monday, July 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Indivior Trading Down 0.1 %

INDV opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,526.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Indivior by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Indivior by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,875,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

