Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.02. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,424 shares trading hands.
Pyxus International Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.
About Pyxus International
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
