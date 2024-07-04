Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 9th

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:PULT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $50.54.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile
