Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 9th

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PULT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $50.54.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

