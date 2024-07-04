PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $66,659.06 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,266 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,659.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 222,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

