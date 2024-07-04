PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 7,846 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $24,377.50.

On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $210,449.96.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 222,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PUBM

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.