PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 7,846 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $161,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $24,377.50.
  • On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $210,449.96.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 222,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

