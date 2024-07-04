Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $40.00 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $684.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

