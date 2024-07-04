Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.80. 1,633,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

