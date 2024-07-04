Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,154,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 529,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,021. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

