Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 136,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,337,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 209,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,498. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

