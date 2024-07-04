Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 218,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDVV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 194,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,823. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

